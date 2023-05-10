ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.
Personnel
Resignations
- Mollie Anzinger, special education liaison
- Christopher Casey, retiree, St. Marys Area Middle School
- JoAnn Piccirillo, personal care aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Marlene Pistner, personal care aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Jessica Wiley, personal care aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
Terminations
- Terry Straub, due to the abolishment of the student activities director position.
Transfers
- Ashley Kline, guidance counselor at Bennetts Valley/Fox Township elementary schools to Elementary Dean of Students position
- Sammantha Zimmerman, special education teacher at St. Marys Area High School to math teacher position at St. Marys Area High School
Hires
- Kali Grumley, speech and language pathologist, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Mackenzie Gahr, Summer Activity coordinator
- Ready to Rise program tutors: Crystal Garthwaite, Darla Rettinger, Courtney Rieger, Nicole Smith
- “Ready to Rise” program teachers: Heather Kocjancic (Learning Coordinator), Sheila Bauer, Mary Kay Candalor, Martha Philippone, Margie Schlimm
Summer programs
- SMASD’s “Ready to Rise” summer learning program will be held in July 2023, partially funded with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSERS) federal grants.
- SMASD and the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys will hold the Summer Acceleration partnership program in summer 2023, partially funded with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ARP ESSER) federal grants.
The following field trips were approved:
- Eight students and two chaperones — HOSA ILC, Future Health Professionals, in Dallas, Texas, June 20-25, 2023.
- Five students and one chaperone — Envirothon State Competition in Lewisburg, May 23-24, 2023.
Other
- The board approved to remove the student activities director position, effective June 30, therefore granting the superintendent or designee the authority to “distribute the primary duties and responsibilities to the high and middle school administrations,” the agenda says.
- Approval to purchase a new police vehicle, with the cost not exceeding $3,000, was authorized.
- Amy Dippold was approved as board treasurer for a one-year term beginning July 1.
- Bobbi Ginther was approved as assistant board secretary for a one-year term beginning July 1.