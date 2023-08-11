ST. MARYS – The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved several new hires ahead of the 2023-24 school year during Tuesday’s meeting.
Personnel
- Erika Bauer, part-time paraprofessional, Fox Township Elementary School
- Portia Belsole, part-time special education paraprofessional, St. Marys Area Middle School
- Jessica Erickson, part-time special education paraprofessional/part-time health aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Cynthia Goodreau, part-time cafeteria monitor, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Marea Johnson, part-time kindergarten paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Stacey Kelly, part-time cafeteria monitor, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Amanda Maholtz, secondary English teacher, St. Marys Area High School
- Marsha Neizmik, part-time kindergarten paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Sophia Simbeck, part-time health aide/floater, St. Marys Area Middle School
- Stephanie Wells, part-time special education paraprofessional, St. Marys Area Middle School
- Renee Wendel, part-time cafeteria monitor, St. Marys Area Middle School
- Brenda Werneth, part-time special education paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
Sports hires
- Zane Adiyeh, head girls basketball coach
- Steve Bauer, senior class advisor
- Jennifer Decker, department chairwoman –mathematics
- Tim Henry, head boys tennis coach and head junior high cross country coach
- Nicholas Hirsch, indoor track and field assistant coach and assistant track and field coach
- Zachary Hoy, football coach
- Jazlin Keniston, assistant girls soccer coach
- Julie Lang, cheerleading coach
- Doug McAnany, assistant track and field coach
- David Mertz, assistant football coach
- Robbie Meyer, boys and girls cross country head coach
- Mark Morelli, assistant football coach
- Jamie Pistner, assistant boys soccer coach
- Jake Walter, assistant football coach
Other
- Kali Grumley, extended school year staff, teacher
- Angela Nashadka, student teacher, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Mentors: Laura Auman, Ashley Kline, Deanna Thompson, Christine Woodford