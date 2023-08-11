ST. MARYS – The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved several new hires ahead of the 2023-24 school year during Tuesday’s meeting.

Personnel

  • Erika Bauer, part-time paraprofessional, Fox Township Elementary School
  • Portia Belsole, part-time special education paraprofessional, St. Marys Area Middle School
  • Jessica Erickson, part-time special education paraprofessional/part-time health aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Cynthia Goodreau, part-time cafeteria monitor, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Marea Johnson, part-time kindergarten paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Stacey Kelly, part-time cafeteria monitor, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Amanda Maholtz, secondary English teacher, St. Marys Area High School
  • Marsha Neizmik, part-time kindergarten paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Sophia Simbeck, part-time health aide/floater, St. Marys Area Middle School
  • Stephanie Wells, part-time special education paraprofessional, St. Marys Area Middle School
  • Renee Wendel, part-time cafeteria monitor, St. Marys Area Middle School
  • Brenda Werneth, part-time special education paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School

Sports hires

  • Zane Adiyeh, head girls basketball coach
  • Steve Bauer, senior class advisor
  • Jennifer Decker, department chairwoman –mathematics
  • Tim Henry, head boys tennis coach and head junior high cross country coach
  • Nicholas Hirsch, indoor track and field assistant coach and assistant track and field coach
  • Zachary Hoy, football coach
  • Jazlin Keniston, assistant girls soccer coach
  • Julie Lang, cheerleading coach
  • Doug McAnany, assistant track and field coach
  • David Mertz, assistant football coach
  • Robbie Meyer, boys and girls cross country head coach
  • Mark Morelli, assistant football coach
  • Jamie Pistner, assistant boys soccer coach
  • Jake Walter, assistant football coach

Other

  • Kali Grumley, extended school year staff, teacher
  • Angela Nashadka, student teacher, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Mentors: Laura Auman, Ashley Kline, Deanna Thompson, Christine Woodford

