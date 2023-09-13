ST. MARYS – The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors welcomed retired teacher Julie Bish to its team during Monday evening’s meeting.
Bish took the empty board seat left by former school board Director Mark Greenthaner and will be representing region II.
Bish retired from her position as a St. Marys Area High School teacher in June of this year. But, she told the board, she still wanted to serve the community somehow.
“I am deeply committed to public education,” she said. “I think it’s foundational to our society. It gives everyone an equal chance, regardless of income or zip code.”
Bish noted that although she has much to learn, she is willing to work hard to serve the district.
“I know the challenges faced by teachers and students and administrators,” she had said.
When asked what she feels are the most important topics to focus on, Bish said buildings and grounds and inclusivity, “the opportunity for all students to feel welcome and wanted, needed and cared for.”
The board also accepted the resignation of Lou Radkowski, who served as a school board director for region I for almost two years.
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey noted he is sad to see him go.
“This is a tough position, a thankless position,” said Ramsey. “Lou, you handled it with class. You will be missed, and thank you so much.”
The board will be advertising for a new director, region I, as soon as possible.
“It’s been an honor to serve the people of St. Marys,” Radkowski said to the Courier Express. “The school is in fantastic hands, and I know there are good things to come.”