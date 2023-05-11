ST. MARYS — With less than a year under its belt, St. Marys Area School District’s Dutch Manufacturing Program has already been recognized in numerous ways, the most recent being receiving the Building Community through Rural Education Award on April 28.
This award, a partnership initiative between Pennsylvania Association for Rural and Small Schools and Penn State’s Center on Rural Education and Communities, is given to a school/district that engages in innovative practices that have “strengthened social and learning environments, as well as the community in which the school/district is located,” according to the award application. The application also says, “We are particularly interested in how these innovative practices have strengthened education and community, in light of particular challenges facing your rural community and/or schools.”
Through a six-course sequence, Dutch Manufacturing provides students with an overview of powdered metal and carbon, which are central to local industry.
“Employers in the greater Elk County region are facing a critical shortage in skilled labor,” Dutch Manufacturing representatives said in the application for the Building Community through Rural Education Award. Employers have specified that skills and knowledge of manufacturing, workplace safety, industrial math, print reading and materials science are all essential, as well as technical skills in powdered metals, CNC machining, carbon, drafting and others are also employable skills.
Dutch Manufacturing is a regional partnership between SMASD, Workforce Solutions, SGL Carbon, the German American Chamber of Commerce of Pittsburgh and the Department of Labor and Industry. According to the program application, Dutch Manufacturing became a registered pre-apprenticeship in January 2023, and was accelerated through a variety of sponsorships –nearly $300,000 –and community partnerships, as well as equipment and material grants, guest speakers, learning sites and more.
Taught by instructor Jesse Schreiber, the 405 hours of instruction covers several topics, with about 40 percent of the modules entailing hands-on work.
Six months in, Dutch Manufacturing also expanded to offer a course on powdered metal die, a high-demand occupation in the region. Penn State DuBois is also offering technical programming for students in spring 2023.
In a letter of support for the SMASD Dutch Manufacturing program, Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer of Penn State DuBois, says the community has fully supported the program.
“This program allows students to fill all the job roles, giving participants valuable experience and knowledge about the local manufacturing industry,” Ryoo said.
In his letter of support, Ryoo also recognized the many initiatives held in the outdoor classroom located on the St. Marys Area High/Middle School campus, as well as many other community efforts SMASD is involved in.
Ryoo noted that Penn State DuBois and SMASD partnered years ago to utilize machines in SMASD’s metal shop, and that they are hoping to also expand this training initiative.
In spring 2022, Dutch Manufacturing received a $200,000 grant from the PA Training-to-Career Program, and was slated to engage 210 students over the grant period –August 2022-August 2024, according to the news release.
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey, who has spearheaded this idea since he stepped into his leadership position, said the district feels privileged to have an “authentic, student-run manufacturing enterprise,” and that this is something highly needed to fuel employers in the area, as well as the community as a whole.
Dutch Manufacturing is an investment in the community’s future, he said.
“This will allow a more diverse group of students to experience the breadth of career opportunities inherent to manufacturing including industrial sales, communications, design, engineering, safety, mechatronics, machining, quality control, and more. Our young people are our greatest assets,” he said.
Over the last several months, state officials and representatives –such as members of the Wolf Administration, Department of Community and Economic Development and Department of Education –have visited SMASD to learn more about the Dutch Manufacturing Program.
According to Jason Gabler with Advantage Metal Powders Inc. in Ridgway, in a short period of time, Dutch Manufacturing has opened students’ eyes to job opportunities in the area; shown students they don’t necessarily need a four-year degree to succeed; allowed students to collaborate with local industry leaders; toured companies in the area and more.