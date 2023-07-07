ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District’s “Ready to Rise” program is kicking off its 2023 sessions the weeks of July 10 and July 17.
Heather Kocjancic, summer learning coordinator and first-grade teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, said this is the second year for the RTR program.
The program, held in the SSMSES building, “is designed to help rising first and second graders by targeting foundational reading skills,” she said.
“Students are invited to attend based on their assessments from the ‘Fundations’ (our phonics-based) curriculum,” Kocjancic explained.
At the St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators May meeting, it was stated that the RTR program is partially funded with American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSERS) federal grants.
This year, the RTR program has 35 students. It is held in the middle of summer in conjunction with Extended School Year (ESY) services, which help to maintain each child’s skills and progress made towards their goals in the classroom.
Alongside Kocjancic, the program has five teachers and four paraprofessionals that help deliver the program, who she says are a “wonderful” team.
The May SMASD agenda stated that this year’s RTR program tutors are Crystal Garthwaite, Darla Rettinger, Courtney Rieger and Nicole Smith, and its program teachers are Kocjancic, Sheila Bauer, Mary Kay Candalor, Martha Philippone and Margie Schlimm.
The eight-day program focuses on three key skills –decoding, transcription and fluency, said Kocjancic. Youth can also benefit from the fun/socialization time the program includes, giving them a chance to interact with classmates in the summertime.
“We do make it fun for the students, and even offer lunch and transportation for the program,” said Kocjancic.