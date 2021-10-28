DuBOIS — Smoke-N-Sauce BBQ recently starting serving up specialty smoked meats at the Twisted Vine Winery location in DuBois.
Owner David Plants said Twisted Vine Winery, located beside Martin’s grocery store on Hoover Avenue, was opened five years ago, offering 30 different wines.
“We talked about adding some sort of small-plated food items ever since, because we’ve always gotten that suggestion from customers,” he said.
Twisted Vine Winery has a large restaurant at its Kane location, said Plants, which seats more than 200 people, as well as multiple restaurant locations in Florida.
“We have restaurant experience, and we are always trying to expand,” he said. “After opening successful locations in Florida, we copied the exact same concept that’s been working there for us, and mirrored it here in DuBois.”
The overall theme of the barbecue venue is car-related, featuring car parts, automotive signs and an overall “garage theme” for its décor, said Plants.
The menu specializes in smoked meats, featuring several specials like brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork and baby back ribs, smoked mac and cheese, flatbreads and sandwiches and even smoked-meat tacos, as well as barbecue platters, according to the Facebook page.
“This concept is from our most recently opened barbecue restaurant in Florida that is located in a theme park, ‘Old Town’ which showcases car parts throughout the park, and has daily car shows that are free and open to the public,” he noted.
In DuBois, the venue still offers nearly 30 of its speciality wines, said Plants, and free tastings. It has also added a menu of craft beers, specialty cocktails and a “twist on the traditional BBQ menu items” offered at other places.
“One of the main things you will notice is that we have quick service, so you can order and have your food ready in under five minutes,” he said.
Menu items are also offered at a discounted price for catered events and parties, Plants adds.
Chef Scott Gladd is the pit master at the barbecue venue, smoking all of the meats and running the kitchen, said Plants.
He also gave a shout out to Twisted Vine Winery Manager of five years, Michelle Elliot.
“She has put in a lot of time and effort in keeping it a success,” he said.
Chef Anthony Malone has also offered his time to help start this new venture, while also running the restaurant in Kane, said Plants.
Smoke-N-Sauce BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, other than being closed on Tuesdays.
To pre-order or for more information, call 814-316-7029 and visit the “Smoke-N-Sauce BBQ” Facebook page.