KERSEY — Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department held its annual Smoke on the Mountain BBQ Cookoff Competition on Friday and Saturday in Kersey.
A Cruise In, DJ Chin, and a cornhole tournament were featured on Friday, while Saturday included the BBQ Cookoff, FTVFD selling chicken dinners, and live music by Six Pack.
Twelve teams competed for bragging rights in barbecue chicken, pulled pork, and brisket. Judges for the event were all members from fire departments from St. Marys, Ridgway, Jay Township, and Allegany, New York. Plaques were given for first place in each category, and certificates were awarded to second and third place finishers, and a trophy was given for overall best barbecue.
The winners are as follows:
Chicken
- 1st Place- Second Hand Smoke
Pulled pork
- 1st Place- Nice to Meat You
Brisket
- 1st Place- Chuck Wagon BBQ
Overall winners
- 1st Place- Chuck Wagon BBQ
People’s Choice
- Brisket Butts and Beer Guts
50/50 winners were Woody Greenthaner on Friday, and Zach Horne on Saturday.
The Chinese Auction grand prize of a Blackstone grill, Yeti cooler and accessories sponsored by Rebco and Burke Brothers was won by Jeremy Crowley.
The Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department would like to thank all who participated in the cookoff, all the sponsors who donated items for the Chinese Auction, and all who attended the celebration.