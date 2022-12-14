STATE COLLEGE — The National Weather Service in St. College has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from late Wednesday night through Friday morning for parts of central Pennsylvania, including Clearfield County.
Heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 4-8 inches and ice accumulation are possible. Wintry precipitation is likely to increase in intensity by Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS.
For the DuBois area, snow and sleet is expected to start between 3-4 a.m. on Thursday. Snow, freezing rain and sleet are expected before noon, and snow after 1 p.m., according to www.forecast.weather.gov., with an accumulation of 1-3 inches possible, continuing into Thursday night.
“Maximum ice accumulation around one-tenth of an inch is most likely (possible) west of a line from Clearfield to St. Marys to Coudersport,” the NWS report says.
Travel conditions could become very difficult for Thursday morning/evening commuters. Those who must travel can find winter weather safety and preparedness tips at www.weather.gov/ilx/winter_drive_social.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page or at weather.gov/ctp.