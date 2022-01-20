ST. MARYS — “Do you want to build a snowman?”
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation continues to come up with creative ways to keep the community engaged in local parks, even in the winter time.
The 2022 Snowman Building Contest, taking place at Benzinger Park and open to St. Marys residents, is aiming to fill the property with snowmen.
COSM Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider said the idea came from Clearfield Borough.
“With the recent snow we received, I felt this was a great opportunity to do the same,” she said.
It is requested that participants take a photo with their snowman, Schneider said, once they are finished building it.
The contest is open through Monday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
The form for submitting snowman photos can be found on the COSM Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
The public can vote by “liking” their favorite snowman photo. The one with the most “likes” by Jan. 27 will win a $25 St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce gift card, according to the parks’ Facebook page.
The second-place prize is a $25 gift card to Ashley Denio Studios, sponsored by artist Ashley Denio of St. Marys.
Now that it has been cold enough for the ice rink at Benzinger Park to be open on weekends, this contest is just another way to offer something fun for families to do.
“We are always working to increase our programming, and are looking for new and innovative ideas to help our department grow,” said Schneider.
The public can also contribute ideas for programs or classes by reaching out to rec@stmaryspa.gov or calling 814-781-1718, ext. 732.
Follow COSM Parks and Recreation on Facebook for updates on the ice skating rink and snowman contest, as well as other initiatives.