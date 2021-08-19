ST. MARYS — The implementation of the Tyler Technologies software program in the City of St. Marys was a topic reviewed by City Council members Monday.
City Manager Joe Fleming said this program would benefit all employees at City Hall, reaching out to residents for their needs, such as sewer bills, application for permits, pool memberships and more.
It can also alert the public to activities happening in town, he said.
The Cloud-based program is not included in the 2021 budget. Fleming added they would be able to use $100,000 from the Capital Reserve Fund.
Fleming requested approval to move forward in implementing the program.
Councilman Andrew Mohney said prior to the meeting, he did his own research on Tyler Technologies, which resulted in gaining some negative feedback from a couple of municipalities, who reportedly didn’t have good experiences, including the software program overlapping with community development.
To spend $96,000 on this, said Mohney, as well as a reoccurring annual fee, the feedback should be positive.
Finance Director Carol Muhitch, who was in attendance, noted that the city did test the software prior to recommending it.
Ultimately, council members voted that Fleming move forward in acquiring the new software program. It was a 5-to-1 vote in favor.
CDBG funding City of St. Marys Director of Community and Economic Development Tina Gradizzi approached council members about revisions and modifications to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-funded projects.
A revision to 2019 CDBG projects would include allocating funding leftover from the Dickinson Center Inc. demolition project on Depot Street –$835 – to the sewer lateral replacement program for residents.
A revision to the 2020 activities would involve allocating $3,503 to the sidewalk replacement program.
Gradizzi also proposed modifications, informing council that Dickinson Center Inc. would also like to withdraw $125,000 of CDBG funds, and that money be allocated to the housing rehabilitation program for eligible St. Marys residents.
Gradizzi added that public hearings have been held for 2021 CDBG-funded projects, including making the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys a handicapped-accessible facility. This is all pending the club’s board decision.
She proposed that 2021, as well as possibly 2022-23 CDBG funds, be used for this project, which will ultimately cost around $180,000, requesting that council grant moving forward with this public facility improvement.