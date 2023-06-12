DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at tonight’s meeting, will discuss a proposal to authorize Solicitor Toni Cherry to defend the city in a lawsuit filed by the Sandy Township Supervisors, who filed a complaint in Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to seek a stay in the consolidation process with the city.
“It has been recorded in the newspaper, Sandy Township has filed suit against the City of DuBois and I would be requesting authorization to respond,” Cherry said at last Thursday’s work session.
On June 1, the township supervisors filed the complaint as a result of charges filed on March 20 against city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts, and the subsequent “financial uncertainty” within the neighboring municipality.
Suplizio, 63, has been placed on paid administrative leave by the city after being charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
The township, according to the complaint, still intends to move forward with the consolidation and “not subvert the will of the voters.” However, first the township wants the criminal investigation and forensic audit to resolve the uncertainties of the city’s finances.
The complaint, which lists the township as the plaintiff and the city as the defendant, states that the city has 20 days to defend against the claims set forth in the pages of the lawsuit.
Public comments
During the public comment portion of the work session, Jennifer Jackson said at some of the past council meetings citizens have asked some questions and she wonders if the council plans to answer them. She referenced several, including: Signs at the DuBois Country Club she says are not in accordance with the ordinance; is the council still keeping the healthcare insurance from the city; and is the city still paying Suplizio while he is on leave and are they going to put it in escrow as has been recommended by a citizen.
“I don’t have answers for you tonight, but I will get you the answers,” said acting city Manager Chris Nasuti.
Also during the public comment portion of the meeting, Kristen Vida asked if the city treasurer is ever going to attend a council meeting.
“The city treasurer is an elected official that is elected ... has no requirements to be in a meeting to be in that office to which she’s elected,” said Mayor Ed Walsh, who noted that even the council is not required by the state law to attend the meetings.
Lisa LaBrasca Becker is the city’s treasurer.
Resident Charlie Mechling said, “So if none of you are required to be here, how can you have a meeting? Who is required to be here?”
“We’ve never seen that happen, so it’s kind of a moot point, but it’s what you put into it,” said Walsh. “She’s (treasurer) required to make sure that the funds come in, the funds go where they’re supposed to go, and that’s her requirement.”
“Because I was curious as well about the treasurer because with all of the questions that have come up about money, it would seem appropriate that whether she’s required to or not, it’d be a good idea to show up and I’m kind of surprised by that myself,” said Mechling.
Walsh asked Cherry if she wants to expand on the treasurer’s responsibility.
“Because she’s answerable to the voters, the only thing that council does is to set the wages for her as the city’s tax collector and that would be before the time that the petitions are due. That’s our job,” said Cherry. She noted that how the treasurer chooses to run her office and perform her duties is up to her.
Vida also asked if the treasurer and the controller positions are required to be accountants.
Cherry said there is a case law on that and Pennsylvania has applied that very loosely.
“They have to have some knowledge of accounting practice. There’s no requirement that they be CPAs,” said Cherry.
Resident Ron Tryzna asked if the city is still under contract with Allegheny Strategy Partners and Nasuti said the city still is under the original contract with them.
Some of the other items listed on the agenda for tonight’s meeting include:
- Resignation — Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel
- Forensic analysis
- Revised 2023 budget
- Pfingstler Properties LLC Waterline
- Certificate of Recognition for Tre’Sean Wiggins
- Proclamation –DuBois Firemen’s Week, June 18-24
- First Reading of Council Bill No. 1973 — Street Excavating and Openings
- Loan Interest Rate Benchmark
- Request from Justin Rothrock for use of the skatepark July 22 for an event to raise money to repair and build more skateparks for local communities