DuBOIS — The songbird banding station, a hands-on learning opportunity for Wildlife Technology students at Penn State DuBois, has taken flight for the autumn season.
Under the direction of Certified Wildlife Biologist and Assistant Teaching Professor of Wildlife Technology Emily Thomas, students started catching and banding birds of all kinds on Aug. 23, which takes place on Penn State DuBois’ wetland property and parking lot across from the campus.
Thomas said this fall, they will have captured their 5,000th bird since she started this banding station in 2012.
Bird banding is a non-invasive way to collect data on individual birds, which “makes possible studies of dispersal and migration, behavior and social structure, lifespan and survival rate, reproductive success and population growth,” according to the United States Geological Survey.
On the wetland property, there are nine mist nets, which the birds cannot see and fly right into, hence how they are captured. Students then record several parts of the bird, including the length of the wing and tail, weight, age and sex, before banding and letting them go.
During a recent banding station, a warbling vireo caught weighed just 13 grams.
There are different size bands for different birds, but each contains a nine-digit identification code, said Thomas. She noted that they put colored bands on one species of bird that specifically visits the area in the winter.
Wildlife Technology students will be checking nets and banding birds twice a week throughout the academic year, said Thomas. Students are taught to always handle the bird safely and are careful not to harm them, using a banding hold throughout the process. Some birds are a little “sassier” than others, said Thomas, making it even more important to handle them properly.
One of the ways to figure out their age is to examine their skulls for soft spots, said Thomas. This lets them know if it is a “hatch-year bird,” meaning it was hatched this year.
A unique aspect of the bird-banding process is blowing on their belly to determine if it has fat. If it doesn’t, said Thomas, they know it is a migrant bird. This also helps determine whether the bird is male or female.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Although it is always exciting to catch a new kind of bird, Thomas said they can learn a lot about individual species of birds through recaptures. She recalled recapturing a gray catbird that was banded at the station in 2015. The gray catbird is a common recatch, she added.{/span}
That she knows of, Thomas says the farthest one of their birds have made it is Alberta, Canada, and randomly, the state of Louisiana.
The banding station is all a part of providing students with hands-on training, said Thomas, where they are involved in the process from start to finish. Visitors also come by, and students can explain to them what they are doing, another aspect of the teaching process.
There are certain conditions for good banding weather, said Thomas. It cannot be raining or too windy, and needs to be above freezing temperatures.
Students also take part of owl banding at the end of October/early November.
It is very often that they recapture their own birds, she said, noting that some have been recaptured up to 20-plus times. And, it is common to capture the same bird more than once in the same day.
In addition to using it as a teaching method, there are several reasons people may band songbirds, said Thomas, including long-term research projects. Some will take blood samples or parasites off of the bird, depending what the person is studying.