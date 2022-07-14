ST. MARYS — The third annual SoulStock Festival will take over the Downtown Event Park in St. Marys Friday through Sunday, offering a gathering of “soul survivors” who share and celebrate God.
Hosted by Gather on the Grass Worship, Inc., SoulStock is a “free community outreach featuring live uplifting contemporary Christian music, powerful overcomer stories, food, craft and small business vendors, nonprofit organizations, service providers, kid’s activities and much more,” according to the event Facebook page.
National recording and contemporary Christian music artist Ben Fuller will be headlining the event this year. Fuller, a recovering addict, travels the country telling his personal story of loss, redemption and finding God.
“Ben has an amazing story of recovery and redemption following his own battle with drugs and alcohol, and he now shares his story to encourage others of the hope found in Jesus,” said SoulStock Organizer Janice Schatz.
SoulStock is 100 percent donor supported, made possible by the generosity of the community. But, it has been a struggle this year, as donations have been limited, she said. The event’s total cost is $19,000.
“We’re still pretty much doing this on our own and it’s been a challenge but we believe it is something our community needs,” said Schatz.
Organizers took a “huge leap of faith” this year, expanding the festival to three days, offering more live entertainment.
“We have stepped up our game with several other amenities to create the best event for all involved,” said Schatz.
The public is encouraged to become a “Hope Dealer.”
“Through a donation, people can help keep this life-changing outreach alive and thriving in our community,” she said.
These donations help with things like the cost of the venue, musicians, guest speakers and other aspects, said Schatz.
Also performing at the festival will be Out of the Dust, a husband and wife duo based out of Nashville, Scott Edward Jones, Danelle Cressinger Band, A Day Awaits, On the Mend Music, Ally J Band, By the Jordan, Kingdom Collective, Resurrected and the B-Free Praise Band, according to the SoulStock 2022 Facebook page.
Several speakers will attend, including Pastor Travis Habbershon, Pastor Chris Welborn Pastor Crystal Owens and Patty Greene of Kersey, author of “Ripples: Effects of Addiction.”
SoulStock 2022 will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday.
For the complete schedule, visit www.gatheronthegrassworship.com.
Donations can be made payable to “Gather on the Grass Worship Inc” and mailed to 103 David St., Kersey, PA 15846, via PayPal to @gatheronthegrass, Venmo to @gatheronthegrassworship or at https://givebutter/soulstock2022.