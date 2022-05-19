ST. MARYS — Several volunteers gathered in St. Marys on May 14 to “Sound the Alarm” on the importance of having working smoke alarms in homes.
Hope Roaten with the American Red Cross said “Sound the Alarm” is their signature event. It takes place from May 1-22, with a goal of installing 50,000 smoke alarms in communities across the country.
In partnership with the Crystal Fire Department of St. Marys, volunteers went door to door that day, offering free 10-year, lithium smoke alarms.
“They also provided safety education, which includes creating a fire safely plan with residents,” Roaten said.
Volunteers pre-canvassed the area prior to the initiative, putting door hangers out to make residents aware, said Roaten.
“For folks who were not home Saturday, we left a door hanger behind with information on how to contact us if they are interested in smoke alarms /fire safety education,” she noted.
According to the American Red Cross, seven people die every day in a home fire nationwide.
“The Red Cross responds nationwide, about once every eight minutes –that’s more than 60,000 disasters each year, and the disaster we respond most to is home fires,” said Roaten.
The ARC launched the “Home Fire Preparedness Campaign” in 2014, with the goal of reducing home fire-related deaths by 25 percent, she noted.
Statistics also show that having a working smoke alarm in the home increases chances of surviving a home fire by 50 percent.
“In the event of a home fire, you have less than two minutes to escape, so having a plan and practicing it can save your life,” Roaten said.
The Home Fire Campaign has saved 1,275 lives through March 2022 nationwide, according to ARC.
To get involved, call 814-913-3017 for more information.