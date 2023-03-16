ST. MARYS — Alongside public schools across the country, South St. Marys Street Elementary School celebrated Read Across America Week in early March.
First-grade teacher Mary Mattivi said several activities took place in celebration of reading, including a “book swap,” where students brought in used books from home to trade with their classmates.
Both South staff and students participated in exciting and unique locations. Some examples Mattivi gave in photos show students reading while hanging on the monkey bars at a playground, on a sledding hill in the snow, climbing trees, on a farm, in a closet, and even in a swimming pool.
Staff are also pictured reading while working out, and even with the Nittany Lion mascot at a Penn State game.
During National Read Across America Week, students also dressed up for a job they may like to do in the future and wore “crazy hats and stripes” to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2, says Mattivi.
Recognizing educational events and getting students excited about reading, no matter where they may be, is something to celebrate.
Throughout the week, students at South also read and listened to stories that took place in various states across the country.
“This exciting week wrapped-up with the viewing of a video, featuring students reading in the craziest of places,” says Mattivi.