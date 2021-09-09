ST. MARYS — Prior to the first day of school on Aug. 26, South St. Marys Street Elementary School staff members had spent weeks getting classrooms cheerfully ready for students to return.
This return was particularly special, said SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar, given that elementary students could return in-person.
“Seeing our students walk through our doors, with smiles and excitement, provided the perfect start to the school year,” said Kuhar. “Our first days were spent getting to know each other, as well as going over all the routines of the school day.”
The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at SSMSES also treated students to “Popsicles on the playground” as a welcome-back initiative.
Learning may look a little different following the pandemic, said Kuhar.
“We do continue to recognize and acknowledge the learning loss that has taken place throughout the course of the pandemic, and (we) will be working very carefully with our teachers and support staff members to analyze any academic deficits and begin working to correct them,” she said.
Kuhar also said they are committed to complying with all state and district directives.
“So that we can keep our wonderful students here, and continue in-person learning,” she said. “Our school family is ready and we are all excited for this to be a great year.”