ST. MARYS — In typical South St. Marys Street Elementary School style, there were many happenings throughout the holiday season and prior to students embarking on Christmas break.
Principal Chrissy Kuhar provided a few highlights, including the St. Marys Area School District’s Backpack Food Program receiving a generous donation from the Troia Social Club of St. Marys.
“The Troia Club has been a strong support system in assisting the district in supporting families experiencing food insecurity. From offering time to financial support, the Troia Club’s partnership with the SMASD is invaluable,” said Kuhar.
Going along with South’s theme of promoting a positive environment, fifth-grade students in the “Art Careers Program,” have been spending time posting inspirational sayings around the halls of the elementary school. There are 64 sayings that all students should hear when they are in school, Kuhar said.
“The Art Careers Program teaches the fifth graders about different art careers,” she explained. “Students volunteer and get ‘hired’ for art-related jobs around the school.”
Some sayings include:
- “You are important.”
- “I’m glad you are here.”
- “I believe in you.”
- “You make me smile.”
- “I am proud of you.”
“These sayings are for the students to read as they walk the halls, and to remind the teachers to continue to inspire all students,” said Kuhar.
In mid-December, SSMSES offers Santa’s Workshop for students, a shopping experience spearheaded by Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) members. It provides an assortment of items for children to pick from in the gymnasium, and volunteers wrap the presents for them to take home.
A portion of the gym was transformed into a “Winter Wonderland.”
“This allows all students the chance to find kid-friendly, affordable holiday treasures for their families,” Kuhar said.
During the holidays, South staff find ways to connect learning standards to the “spirit of the season,” she said.
An example — Tutor Crystal Garthwaite’s multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) kindergarten group learned how Christmas is “shaping up,” when they examined “2D” shapes.
Kuhar also shared that School Resource Officer Nicole Pistner has been taking the time to teach students who are curious about school safety, and interested in making SSMSES “the best place it can be.”