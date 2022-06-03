ST. MARYS — In its first year, the South St. Marys Street Elementary Team raised $5,271 to benefit Relay for Life’s mission to helping communities attack cancer, raise awareness and make a difference.
This is the first time teachers and staff have joined together at South to create a Relay for Life team, said Principal Chrissy Kuhar.
Co-Team Captains Erin Hanslovan and Tricia Porkolab, fourth-grade teachers at South, said the team has 16 total members –14 teachers, as well as Kuhar and one support staff member.
The team started their fundraising campaign with a clothing sale, run by kindergarten teacher Sheila Bauer, the women said.
“We wanted everyone (teachers, staff, students) in the school to have the opportunity to purchase a shirt and be a part of the team,” said Hanslovan.
The sale was conducted through Team-B Custom Sportswear in St. Marys, which gave the team a donation based on each item sold, the women noted.
The community efforts continued, with St. Marys Nutrition on Erie Avenue running a week-long drive, led by fourth-grade South teacher Kelly Allison, where $1 from each loaded tea sale was given to Relay team fundraising efforts. The tea, “The Relay,” was a big hit with customers, and $100 was donated to the South team, Porkolab and Hanslovan said.
A “luminary bag sale” ran for one week at SSMSES as well, where students, families and staff were able to purchase a luminary bag in honor of a loved one and cancer survivor, which were displayed at the Relay for Life of Elk County event at the Downtown Event Park in St. Marys on May 14.
People were asked to make a donation to purchase a bag, said Hanslovan and Porkolab, then decorate and return it to South.
“People purchased bags in memory or honor of a loved one or pet. We sold almost $1,000 worth of bags, and were able to help line the track at the event held downtown,” they said.
A “paper chain sale” was also held at South, which challenged each homeroom to see which class could build the longest chain in a week. Each link cost 25 cents.
“Teachers decorated the hallways and classrooms with their chains, and the competition between the classrooms made for an exciting week,” said Hanslovan.
Amy Belovesick’s homeroom class won, with a chain that had 951 links. The chains were then used to decorate the Depot Street park on Relay day last month.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School volunteers –staff, faculty, students and families –manned a tent all day and helped with Relay tasks, said Hanslovan and Porkolab.
“We are always looking for ways to show kids how to be the good in the world. This was another way we could help show them how to take part in their community and help a worthy cause,” said Hanslovan.
Porkolab added, “After COVID, we noticed that volunteerism in the community had dropped off, and we wanted the students to see how easy and fun it could be to make a positive change and help those in need.”
Porkolab continued on to extend a “thank you” to all that provided community support.
“A huge ‘thank you’ to the local businesses that stepped up and helped us out, along with our team members, parents and families at South, and, of course, our Principal Mrs. Kuhar,” she said. “We truly appreciate all the support they have given our team during our first season with the relay.”
Next year should be even more fun and exciting, said Hansolvan and Porkolab, with new activities and ideas already brewing.
Moving forward, the South Relay team plans to help at the Relay for Life of Elk County event in 2023, said Hanslovan.
“We would (also) like to get students more involved with the planning and implementation of even more school-wide events,” she said.