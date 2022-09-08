FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little, at the recent Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting, said pilot training has been a challenge for the airline this summer.
The systemwide issue is not the lack of pilots on the payroll, said Little, but it is the lack of pilots in the cockpit. He said their primary training companies, Flight Safety and FlyRight, now have virtually no instructors for the simulators.
“In the past where we would hire a class of 24 new pilots, we’d send 12 out to Hawaii for training, we would send half a dozen to FlyRight, half a dozen to Flight Safety,” said Little. “Those numbers for FlyRight and Flight Safety have gone to zero for virtually the entire summer. I think we’ve sent maybe nine over the entire summer because they don’t have any instructors to run their simulators. So, we’ve been trying to squeeze pilots into in-airplane training throughout the system wherever we have instructors and check airmen.”
The challenge for Southern, which is DuBois Regional Airport’s essential air service, has been that when they have a gap in the schedule, they often call an instructor or a check airman to go fly the line for that particular day, said Little.
“We’re forced into some of these decisions of do we take an instructor out of instructing and out of doing check rides and tell them, go up to Bradford or go up to DuBois and fly the line for the next two days, thereby making the backlog of pilots who need training worse,” he said. “Or do we cancel flights that are on the line and tell the instructor, no, go instruct, go via check airman, create new pilots so that two weeks from now we’ll have somebody to be on the line? It’s a very delicate balance, as you can imagine. And it’s a decision that is often made very close in and quite often, frankly, it’s made by me personally, just to weigh the pros and cons of each.”
Little said if Southern sees that they’re going into a holiday weekend and there are many flights booked at 8 or 9 a.m, he said he can’t re-accommodate those people on a different flight the same day.
“So we make the decision — shut down training, send that (person) to go fly the line. If you’ve got 1:00s and 2:00s and they can go on another flight that’s three hours later, very often we’ll say, all right, let’s use this occasion to make more pilots and try to keep the problem from getting worse,” Little said.
“If there’s any bright spot here it’s that this dilemma has forced us into coming up with alternative plans,” said Little. “And I think we’ve gotten pretty good over the years at thinking outside the box with alternative plans. So, I’ve recently cut a deal with FlyRight in Charlotte, wherein we are going to take one of our instructors and they’re going to allow us to make him an instructor on their simulator, but he will remain our employee. So, he will only train Southern Airways pilots on the FlyRight simulator in Charlotte. So, hopefully with that being a full time job, you don’t have to wait until nighttime when the planes are done with passengers to do the training. We can essentially do the training round the clock, seven days a week, at least until the point where he gets fatigued.”
Little said another alternative is taking one of the airplanes that Southern acquired with the Air Choice One purchase and sending it to Palm Beach.
“As you may know, we no longer have flights in and out of Palm Beach. So, that airplane is going to come to headquarters strictly to be a training aircraft. We’re going to do nothing but that plane, but train morning, noon and night,” he said.
Southern has also ordered a second Redbird simulator, said Little.
“We have one of those in Maui at our training center there. We’ve ordered a second Redbird simulator, which will be delivered to Palm Beach. And we are gutting one of the rooms in our headquarters in order to make room for this simulator. And we’ll be able to put students in that the day they come out of in-doc training,” he said.
“As difficult as it is to stomach sometimes, we’ve been paying a lot of pilots who are on the payroll and not out on the line,” said Little.
Providing some perspective as to those numbers, Little said Southern is now up to 265 pilots systemwide.
“We were just below 200 this time last year,” he said. “So, it is a significant increase from last year. The problem is we have 52 of those pilots who are on the payroll, but not in the cockpit. So, think about the financial impact if you have 20 percent of your entire pilot core is being paid, but is not producing revenue. It’s an untenable and unsustainable position to be in. So, that’s why we’ve had to take some rather drastic measures that I’ve described to you.”
Little said Southern has seen success in their cadet program and bringing new pilots in the door.
“I think I briefed you last time about how we are bringing in 20 to 24 new pilots in each class,” he said. “We’re not having trouble filling those seats. Frankly, the system would be right on where it should be right now if we had the ability to still train at FlyRight and Flight Safety. Or if we didn’t have unforeseen or uncontracted attrition.
“We are seeing some number of pilots ... it’s 8 to 10 percent of the pilots that come through the cadet class and sign their name to a contract stating that if we get them all the way to 1,200 hours to upgrade them to captain, they’ll stay until they hit 1,800 hours before moving to Sky West. It’s not a major sacrifice. I talk with each class about how important it is that they follow their word, that they live up to their obligations to us when we live up to our obligations to them. We have begun a campaign called Character Matters and we’re harping on how much character matters at this airline. And you’ve got to do what you say you’re going to do,” said Little.
Hopefully, although difficult for Little to say, this economy slows down a little bit so that the supply chain issues in employment are loosed up.
“We need more people out looking for jobs,” said Little. “Salaries are up and the level of people participating in employment is down.”