FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Flight Training Academy is well underway at the DuBois Regional Airport.
At the beginning of September, the second class of students started the four-week course, which includes two weeks in the classroom, a week in the simulator and a week of airplane training, said Michael Abramowicz, Southern Airways’ senior vice president of flight operations and assistant director of operations.
“That’s enough to get them in an airplane, and then they get training with check airmen on-the-line,” said Abramowicz, noting that some of the students already come with experience in flying Cessna Caravans and pick it up a little faster, while others may take a little bit longer. “We can hire them as first officers and train them to become captains, and then they’re captains with us, and after a little while as a captain, then they usually go to the bigger airlines.”
Abramowicz said that the students are already commercial pilots but they come to this training academy to learn how to fly the Cessna Caravans. The first class started in August and he said Southern plans to keep making it bigger. They are looking to have about 20 students per month.
“And now that we’re building the academy, we’re looking at getting instructors and check airmen and bringing more pilots to actually move here,” said Abramowicz.
Southern Airways has had a very organized set up of transportation back and forth from DuBois using a local facility to house the students, local restaurants to feed them, as well as being at the Flight Deck restaurant throughout the day, DuBois Regional Airport Manager Bob Shaffer said at the most recent Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting.
“They’re (Southern) doing some signage change,” said Shaffer. “They’re looking for a sign on their building in the front at the main entrance identifying Southern Airways Flight Training Academy. So they’re moving forward and doing good. The next step is to get airplanes in here to do their flight training because once those students were all done a week ago, they went elsewhere to do their flight training because they didn’t have the airplanes here to be able to do it.”