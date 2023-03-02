FALLS CREEK — Southern Airways Chairman and CEO Stan Little, at the recent Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting, provided an update on the air travel industry over the last several months.
Little, via telephone, said recently the airport had three sick calls from employees in a single day at the DuBois Regional Airport. He noted that the DuBois airport has more flights than any Essential Air Service (EAS) city in Southern Airways’ system.
“We have 54 cities in the system; 17 of those are EAS and DuBois has the most crews and the most flying activity with four crews positioned at DuBois to fly in any given day. That’s a total of eight pilots,” said Little. “So when we had three sick calls last week in a single day, you can only imagine that’s coming up on half of the total crews flying. We very much had to scramble, pull in pilots from other places and work to cover flights. This is something that no airline can plan for, you just can’t plan for that many people to be out in a single day.”
Little said the Southern staff got together to decide what they can do about this, and he said the plan is now to have 115 percent of pilot needs covered each day in all of their footprints.
“That basically means that for every 10 pilots that are flying, we’re going to have a spare,” said Little, noting that within the Mid-Atlantic with near 20 in a given day, they want two spare pilots who are somewhere in the footprint.
“This actually began several months ago, the planning for this, even before what kind of brought it into clarity last week, we began planning several months ago,” said Little. “We’ve got to be able to do more training as we grow and we’ve got to be able to do more training that’s not all the way out in Hawaii. We presently are sending all of the pilots that train for to fly for Southern Airways to Palm Beach ... they then go to Honolulu, Maui, or Kona in the Hawaiian Islands for training in the airplane for two weeks, and then about half of them come back to the mainland to be based all over the country, including in DuBois.”
The pilots train in a simulator at the DuBois airport and they’ll be flying in the aircraft there largely at night.
“They’ll be buying fuel at the DuBois airport,” Little said. “We think this is good for the airport and for the local economy there in DuBois, and we’re thrilled to have our second training facility located there that’s going to allow us to double capacity in several months.”
Currently, Southern hires 24 new pilots every single month and will now have the capacity to hire up to 48 pilots, which is significant for Southern, he said.
“We are just about to hit 300 as the number of pilots that are on staff here at Southern Airways,” said Little, noting that may happen at the end of March.
“It may be the 1st of April, but that will be a huge milestone for the company,” said Little. “I want to thank (airport Manager) Bob (Shaffer) for all he did to help us get the simulator in there.”
Tough winter
Little said that this has been a tough winter for Southern Airways, “not because of the amount of snow or the amount of rain or the amount of cold, but because of the lack of cold, we’ve had a warm winter and it just hasn’t dropped down cold enough in December, January and February to get rid of the icing and force everything to snow.”
“Many people don’t understand that for us, cold weather is not a problem,” said Little. “It’s when you’re in that borderline weather between warm and cold and everything seems kind of OK on the ground, but you get up to 5,000 or 6,000 or 8,000 feet and you’ve got icing in the clouds because it’s 35 degrees on the ground, but it’s 20 degrees when you’re in the clouds and you get those super cooled large droplets that are such a big deal for operations like ours.”
Little mentioned that there is a Saab program in Hawaii, where Southern Airways is operating a 30-seat aircraft. They are the Saab 340 model, and Southern Airways will be looking to locate one in the Mid-Atlantic next winter to improve winter weather reliability.