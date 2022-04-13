DuBOIS — The Life Community Church in DuBois is hosting, Journey Through Jerusalem, a Good Friday come-and-go event which will take people on Jesus’ journey to the grave, according to Lead Pastor James Goodman.
“The people will start off at the Last Supper area where they would have a meal, then be led by a narrator on a journey to four different stations throughout the church,” said Goodman.
The free event will be held from 6-8 p.m. this Friday and it is for the whole family, said Goodman, noting that there will be a light supper.
“It’s the first time we’ve ever done this,” said Goodman. “We’re trying to see how it goes and if this is going to be an annual thing.”
Goodman recalled that he and his staff were talking about what the church wanted to do for Easter.
“We kicked down some ideas and we came to the idea of we wanted to have four different stations to represent Easter, what Easter really represents,” said Goodman. “Easter’s really about Jesus Christ, not about a bunny and Easter eggs. It’s about his (Jesus’) resurrection. He’s come to give us life and to set us straight so we can have a relationship with him.”
Goodman said Life Community Church members wanted people to remember what this season is all about, “that He went through the suffering that He went through for us because he loved us and he rose from the dead so we can have a brand new life. So when we die, we don’t have to be in this earth. We could be with him forever. And there wouldn’t be any pain or suffering like that.”
Goodman said that type of mentality is why they wanted to see a vision of the garden, the Pontius Pilate, the cross, and the grave, which will make up the four stations.
Goodman said he explained the vision to some of the staff and they took off with the idea.
“And it’s really cool how God has just given them the ability and the talent and to do this and it’s all for Him,” said Goodman.
Easter services at Life Community Church will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Life Community Church is located in the DuBois Mall complex located at 5368 Shaffer Road, DuBois.