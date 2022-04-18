DuBOIS — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting is celebrating 30 years in business this year in a very special way –by giving back to the communities it serves.
Also as part of National Volunteer Month, Spherion is hosting toiletry drives throughout the month of April, including collecting donations at its DuBois and St. Marys locations.
Director of Business and Operations Amanda Wright said Spherion Staffing and Recruiting has 12 offices, with a 13th that is on a customer’s site.
Regional Business and Operations Manager Shannon Taylor, who works out of the DuBois Spherion office, said Spherion partners with employers in communities to find them qualified employees, so they can keep their production levels where they need to be.
“What we’re doing is helping people in the community, and helping to improve their lives,” she said.
The pandemic had an impact on some of Spherion’s locations, said Wright.
“We support a lot of life-sustaining businesses,” she said.
As part of the Ruggery’s 30th anniversary toiletry drive, Spherion’s offices have selected charities to give back to, and staff are also putting in volunteer hours in their communities.
“We looked at organizations that we have seen working with the employees we work with,” said Wright.
Many of the offices chose homeless or domestic violence shelters, she noted, since homelessness is an issue in all markets.
“Right now, people are really struggling. Homelessness is on the rise, and it’s expensive to buy things right now. We wanted to contribute back. We talked with local shelters and nonprofits to see what their needs are,” said Wright.
The DuBois drive will benefit the Haven House homeless shelter, as well as Community Action, Inc. The St. Marys collection will benefit CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse), which serves Elk and Cameron counties.
Spherion gives back to communities each year as well as part of its Give Back Campaign in November, said Taylor.
Most recently, Spherion also partnered with the Square One Community furniture bank in the area.
In 1992, when Don Ruggery Sr. opened the first location in Altoona, he had already worked for years to help U.S. veterans find jobs, said Wright. He continued to help people even after his retirement, and has continued to expand Spherion over the years. His sons, Don and Jay Ruggery of New Kensington, have now taken over.
“We have expanded into multiple markets,” said Wright. “We have plans to continue to grow our offices and team members.”
It has been a great experience for everyone involved to watch the offices grow from one to 12.
The DuBois market joined the Ruggery team in 2015.
Especially in today’s market, the right employees can be hard to come by, said Taylor.
“We talk to candidates all day long,” she said. “We have a great network of people that we talk to. We are a great addition to source and funnel through new candidates.”
This is the very first toiletry drive, Wright and Taylor said, but everyone has enjoyed it so much that they hope to continue it regularly in the future.
Donations welcome include basic toiletry items like shampoo, soap, shaving cream, razors, deodorant, etc., as well as diapers, cleaning supplies and feminine products.
Donations can be dropped off at Spherion offices Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The DuBois office is located at 1215 E. DuBois Ave., and the Elk County office, 105 N. St. Marys St.