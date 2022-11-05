DuBOIS — As part of the annual “Subaru Loves Pets” campaign, Spitzer Subaru of DuBois donated $100 for every cat and dog adopted from the Elk County Humane Society in the month of October, ultimately raising $3,100 for the shelter.
This is the third year that the family-owned dealership has held a fundraiser benefiting the St. Marys-based shelter, said ECHS fundraising chairwoman June Glass. The first was a donation drive, and the following years each had an adoption goal of 31 dogs and cats.
October is “Subaru Loves Pets Month,” dedicated to supporting shelter pets through adoption events and volunteer activities that help find local pets loving homes, according to Spitzer Autoworld’s Business Development and Social Media Manager Steven Marshall.
Subaru also focuses on the animals who need the most help, too, such as the older and physically-challenged “underdogs” who are often overlooked.
On Oct. 22, ECHS and Spitzer Subaru hosted a Pet Adoption Day at the dealership in DuBois to celebrate the fourth annual “National Make a Dog’s Day,” said Marshall.
“Our customers and staff also collected pet supplies to be donated to the shelter,” Marshall said.
Spitzer Subaru Sales Associate Jeannie Dunworth said the dealership does its best to stay involved in the local community.
“We are just so excited that Subaru gives us the opportunity to give back,” she said. “It makes us feel good to be able to help the community.”
Spitzer Subaru and all of the Spitzer dealerships in DuBois, as well as the St. Marys location, also held their very first “Trunk or Treat” event on Friday, Oct. 28, said Dunworth, where families and children attended for a fun evening of costumes, candy and prizes.
“We had much more of a turnout than we expected,” she said, noting that the Subaru dealership alone had 250 children registered.
Each location also gave away a Nintendo Switch gaming console.
“Together, our stores had over 1,000 children that entered to win,” said Marshall. “We were so grateful to share this fun experience with our communities and will continue this tradition next year.”
Glass noted that the ECHS has also had an additional 12 fosters in the month of October.
“We have had a wonderful, wonderful month of adopting out our animals,” said Glass.
Two kittens were also adopted the day of the pet adoption event at the dealership, she noted, one of whom was by an employee.
“The hospitality of Spitzer Subaru just overwhelms me,” said Glass, also noting the dedication of Sales Manager Curtis Smith. “They are very community minded.”
For a $20 donation, anyone willing to donate to the ECHS can currently purchase a lottery calendar by contacting the shelter, Glass added.
The shelter, which is in a 15-year-old building, is currently undergoing costly renovations.
“The $3,100 coming from Subaru is going to be a huge help,” Glass said. “Every bit helps.”
The shelter is also always accepting donations such as gift cards to Tractor Supply and Walmart, cat litter, diet treats, food for both cats and dogs and more. The full wish list can be found at www.echumanesociety.org.
Additionally, through Dec. 10, Spitzer dealerships in DuBois and St. Marys are hosting “Operation We Are,” which involves helping people in need by donating to a charity of the vehicle owner’s choice, Marshall noted, such as Toys for Tots, Project Gifts for Elk County, The Salvation Army and animal shelters in the Tri-County area.
The “Subaru Share the Love Campaign,” which takes place in December, is a partnership between Spitzer Subaru and the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund that brings awareness and funding to this foundation that helps to ease the financial burden of local individuals battling cancer, said Marshall. This year’s event is set for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spitzer Subaru.
For more information on adoptable pets at the ECHS or donating, visit the Facebook page, www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247.