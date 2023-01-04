DuBOIS — Along with purchasing a vehicle, Spitzer Autoworld customers in the Tri-County area were also able to donate to a local charity of their choice this holiday season.
Spitzer dealerships in DuBois and St. Marys completed the first “Operation We Care” campaign Oct. 10 through Dec. 10, said Spitzer Autoworld Business Development and Social Media Manager Steven Marshall. Customers who purchased a new or used vehicle from the dealerships during this period were given the option to select a local charity to receive a $50 donation.
Some of the benefiting organizations included:
- Toys for Tots of Clearfield County
- Gateway Humane Society
- Clearfield County SPCA
- DuBois Salvation Army
Representatives from the charities sent representatives to the dealerships recently to accept their checks, said Marshall. The campaign’s goal was $40,000.
“The local DuBois and St. Marys Spitzer dealerships, together, raised $45,200 in funds to be distributed to these organizations for their use this holiday season,” he said.
Spitzer dealerships are no stranger when it comes to giving back, said Marshall, noting that it is vital they support the local communities.
During the months of November and December, Spitzer Subaru of DuBois also held its “Subaru Loves Pets Campaign,” benefiting the Elk County Humane Society, and the “Share the Love Campaign” fundraiser in partnership with the Bob Perks Cancer Assistance Fund.
“We want to see our communities grow and flourish, but recognize that sometimes in life a helping hand is needed. The charities that benefited from our campaign all play a critical part in helping children, adults and homeless animals right here in DuBois and St. Marys,” Marshall said. “There are a lot of great people and organizations in this region and it was an honor to partner with these groups.
“Our Spitzer dealerships are confident that many people and animals in our towns will benefit from these partnerships.”
Marshall said Spitzer believes that sharing its mission through Facebook pages this year, the “Operation We Care” campaign raised awareness and even encouraged other people and businesses to reach out and give back as well.
Customers found it rewarding, too, knowing their vehicle purchase was contributing to a good deed, he said, and helping people and pets in need right in the local community.
“When our customers drove off our lots in their new, or ‘new to them’ vehicle, most were joyed to know that their purchase resulted in a donation to a charity of their choice,” said Marshall. “Many also shared with us that they have a household pet that came from one of the animal shelters, or that they knew of a family that was receiving assistance from either Toys For Tots or from the DuBois Salvation Army.”