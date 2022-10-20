RIDGWAY — The Ridgway YMCA and Ridgway Borough have joined forces to make a big community splash in 2023.
By spring of next year, the goal is to install a “splash pad” at Lyle G. Hall Community Pool on North Mill Avenue for community youth to enjoy during warmer weather months.
Mary Lynne Bellotti, executive director of the Ridgway YMCA, said this project has been underway for the past few years.
Through grants, donations and a lot of work, Bellotti says it will be exciting to watch this project come to fruition.
A project such as this goes along with both the Ridgway YMCA and the borough’s vision of providing safe and enjoyable activities for youth.
There is nothing like this contraption in the area currently, Bellotti noted.
“There are many pools throughout, but there is not a “zero-depth” splash pad,” she said.
The project’s goal is to raise $275,000.
“This is truly an amazing project,” said Bellotti. “It has been designed around beautiful downtown Ridgway, all while keeping the streams and rivers in mind. The canoe slide is a beautiful piece that will be accented by turtles, fish and flowers.”
According to a project presentation by Rain Drop Products, the splash pad will offer fun props like turtles, frogs and arches, all of which spray water underneath or in front of them as youth run through.
Those who would like to donate can reach out to Bellotti at 814-776-1146. All donations are greatly appreciated, she noted.
Follow Ridgway YMCA on Facebook.