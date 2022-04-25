RIDGWAY — An upcoming Spring Craft and Vendor Show will benefit a Ridgway-based animal rescue organization.
The craft show is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the St. Boniface Social Hall in Kersey, benefiting Ridgway Animal Haven.
Founder Karen Cappiello said the event has acquired 30 vendors, and is full.
Some vendors and items available will include Wittman’s Pure Maple Syrup, 3D lazer printing, wooden ornaments, Color Street, Bakery Pet Cuisine, flowers and local author Vicky Cherry.
RAH has 20 cats right now, said Cappiello.
All donations and funds raised for the organization go to the care of the animals, helping to pay for things like vaccinations, veterinarian care, spays and neuters and more, she said.
“Monetary donations can help with finishing the dog kennels or exercise pen for the dogs,” Cappiello said.
“We also have to raise money for our utilities and everyday operational costs,” she said.
The RAH is always in need of cat food –canned or wet –cat litter and puppy pads.
Construction for the building, located on Boot Jack Hill Road in Ridgway, was completed in June 2020, after nearly two years of setbacks.
The animal haven also runs a “Trap and Release Program,” which aims to spay and neuter stray and feral cats in the Elk County area.