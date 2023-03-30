RIDGWAY — The first weekend of April is an exciting one in the Ridgway community, with spring activities kicking off in full swing on Saturday.
Held the weekend before Easter each year, the “Hop N Shop” highlights merchants in downtown Ridgway, which offer sales and specials for shoppers.
There will be kids activities at the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Main Street on Saturday; a bake sale by the gazebo in front of the Elk County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a gigantic Easter Egg Hunt at the firemen’s lot on North Broad Street, with a whopping 10,000 eggs for youth to find.
“This is an event to celebrate spring, promote local merchants and organizations, and just bring people out for a fun day,” said Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce Director Roberta Buehler.
Historic tour
Also on Saturday, the Ridgway Heritage Council organization will host a “Historic Tour of Hope and Homes.”
This is a new addition to the “Hop N Shop” event, and benefits Ridgway Main Street’s flower program, with the goal to keep Ridgway beautiful.
“They used to do these tours in the past,” said Buehler. “We are well known for our architecture (here).”
The cost of the tour is $10. Pre-scheduled tours will leave from the Welcome Center on Main Street in 20-minute sessions beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until noon.
For tickets, call 814-776-1424, email info@ridgwaychamber.com or stop in at 300 Main St.
Elk County Trout-A-Thon
The 6th annual Elk County Trout-A-Thon –sponsored by the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce –kicks off on trout season’s opening day this Saturday, running through May 31.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Much credit goes to Domtar Corp. for tagging and stocking the fish, as well as the Island Run Sportsmen’s Club, said Buehler.{/span}
Tagged fish are stocked in local streams. Those who catch one with a chamber tag will be entered for a chance to win an “under 16” kids’ grand prize, or, for those over the age of 16, a family grand prize.
Each year, the Trout-A-Thon is a full-fledged community effort that many look forward to and participate in somehow.
“A big ‘thank you’ to the local merchants and restaurants for donating the prizes,” said Buehler.
Follow the Ridgway-Elk Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page for updates on events.