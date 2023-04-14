Saturday’s Tri-County Rails to Trails Spring Work Day initiative gives both Elk and Jefferson county residents, as well as surrounding areas, the chance to help keep the trail beautiful just in time for warmer weather.
Volunteers can meet at the Clarion-Little Toby Trailhead in both Ridgway or Brockway on Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All levels of participation, and any time limits, are welcome.
Jessica Pontious with the Tri-County Rails to Trails Association said the day will consist of working on ditch and culvert clean out.
“We have cleanup days multiple times a year,” she said, noting that this is the first one in 2023. “We are planning to hold more work days throughout the summer and fall.”
Area trails are built, managed and maintained through community support, said Pontious.
“We’re always looking for volunteers and help –especially for maintenance and mowing,” she said.
The Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail in Elk and Jefferson counties offers many economic, environmental and active benefits for trail goers and residents.
It draws visitors from across the state and beyond, said Pontious, which in turn provides economic benefits to the areas where the trailheads are located.
Maintaining the 18-mile trail also provides residents with “the opportunity to easily enjoy outdoor activities in a scenic setting, such as hiking, biking, running and skiing,” she said.
It was also noted that Ridgway Sheetz is donating drinks and snacks for this initiative.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Volunteers should bring shovels, rakes and gloves if they are able to.{/span}
Check the Tri-County Rails to Trails Facebook page for updates. Those interested in contributing can also make a donation or check out the Amazon Wish List.
Anyone interested in getting involved can show up to a work day, call board member Bill Maiers at 814-335-0374 or email tricountyrailstotrails@gmail.com.
More Information http://www.tricountyrailstotrails.org {related_content_uuid}d20d2b53-8baa-4c16-b35d-c384040e4c56{/related_content_uuid}