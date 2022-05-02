DuBOIS — Downtown DuBois Inc. is hosting Springfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7, along West Long Avenue from Brady to High streets.
“This is our second time hosting this event,” Linda Crandall, president of DDI said. “We enjoy having people come downtown and seeing what is happening in the heart of their community. Downtowns are a focal point in communities. We want people to experience their downtown and love it even more than they do.”
There will be vendors, music and lots for children to do.
CenClear will be front and center, along with games sponsored by Farmers Insurance and chalk drawing sponsored by Downtown DuBois Inc.
Anyone interested in participating in this event can still get involved. Call Crandall at 814-375-0559 or email manager@downtowndubois.com.
Vendors who pay for this and their Octoberfest spaces can –if they have homemade products –get free spaces to use during the annual Farmers Market downtown this summer. Also, Farmers Market vendors who sign up for the entire market time are welcome to free space at this event.