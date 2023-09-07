DuBOIS — After a several year hiatus, St. Catherine’s Fall Festival is ushering in the autumn season once again by bringing back the annual event Friday and Saturday.
The celebration, which benefits the St. Catherine Parish, had been held for at least 12 years prior to COVID. It will start off at McGivney Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and continues from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at 123 S. State St., DuBois.
“I’ve always been a worker bee — baking, doing whatever, and COVID changed everything, for churches, for how we live life,” said festival Chairwoman Rita Gutowski. “And so I didn’t want this to die, mainly because, not because it brings money to the church, which is nice, but it also brings people together who maybe don’t go to the same masses or don’t go to the same whatever, and to build community among our parishioners and the community.”
Gutowski attributes the success of the festival to so many people volunteering their time and talents.
Luncheon foods will include soups, hot sausage sandwiches, sloppy joe, hot dogs and coleslaw, said kitchen Chairman Bob Strouse, who has lots of helpers, including Bobbie Jerry, Pam and Joe Vota, John Jerry and the Knights of Columbus #519.
“Many of the Knights of Columbus #519 will be helping him (Strouse) cook and serve at the festival,” said Gutowski. “I myself made 20 pounds of sloppy joes that are in the freezer and ready to be thawed for that.”
Bobbie Jerry said she enjoys heading up the soup department and this year’s festival will include three different kinds — chicken noodle, stuffed pepper and vegetable. Those attending the festival can eat the soup there or take it home by the quart, she said.
“I think stuffed pepper soup has always been my best seller,” said Jerry.
Gutowski said the large bake sale is run by Marcy Little, along with helper Karina Smith, who Gutowski noted has been a major help organizing the festival because she is very much a detail-oriented person.
There will also be about 10 vendor tables at this year’s festival, said Gutowski.
Brenda Edwards is in charge of the large mum sale that many festival-goers look forward to every year. It will start at 8 a.m. on Friday.
A big help with the basket committee is Gene Grezeda, said Gutowski.
“We had a nice committee of people to solicit and go out in the community and see who wanted to donate,” Gutowski said. “We probably have somewhere between 50 and 75 donations, some are baskets, some are gift cards.”
“We’re also having a table of, I keep referring to it as the St. Catherine’s Crafters,” said Gerry.
“We have done it in the past, but not in the recent past. Dorothy Mattern was key in that,” said Gutowski. “We were quilters so we’ve done a lot with fabric.”
Other volunteers who have put a lot of time helping to organize include Liz Snell and Carol Straffin, said Gutowski.