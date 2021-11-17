ST. MARYS — Throughout the 2022 budget meetings, City of St. Marys Council members came to a compromise on a topic that made its way into meetings all year long – sewer rates.
Over the past several months, citizens have graced the monthly council meetings to speak up about the issues they have concerning the fairness of the flat-base rate.
Resolution 20-17, which set the sewer rate at a $50.50 flat rate per month, was approved by council in November of last year.
Mayor Chris Pletcher noted that very positive progress was made in terms of coming to a compromise to amend the city’s sewer rates.
“After months and years of planning, debating and listening to the public, a unified council is presenting these resolutions,” he said, going on to thank city workers, the sewer rate committee and others.
Sewer ratesThe residential property rate will consist of a flat base rate of $45.50 per month.
With this new structure, residents will see a reduction of $5 per month.
“The new rate structure imposes a consumption charge of $6.80 per thousand gallon for residential properties using over 3,000 gallons per month,” according to the 2022 advertised budget.
Non-residential property rates, for all other properties besides residential, will consist of a quarterly flat base rate, based on the size of the water meter, as well as a consumption charge of $6.80 per thousand gallons, the budget says.
Pletcher went on to say there is still much work to be done, noting that the city’s waste water treatment facility and its system are severely aged. There are also 71 miles of piping under the city, many of which are beyond their life expectancy.
“The city will need to borrow significant funds in the coming years to repair these things,” Pletcher said, urging incoming council to keep this a priority.
The 2022 budget will be available for viewing at the St. Marys Public Library, Elk County Courthouse, St. Marys City Hall and at www.stmaryspa.gov.