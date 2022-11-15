ST. MARYS — The Veterans Day Assembly returned to St. Marys Area High School for the 15th year on Friday following a two-year absence because of the pandemic.
The specially-honored soldiers this year were Vietman veterans Ed Greenawalt and Jim Steinbiser, whose pictures will be added to the veterans display in the foyer of the school. Jennifer Greenawalt and Cathy Steinbiser, wives of the honored veterans, unveiled the plaque dedicated to their husbands and accepted a gift given on behalf of the school.
Previously honored soldiers have included Jerry Sain, John Paropacic, John Showers, Todd Parisi, Adam Wolfel, Ricky Herzing, Fox Township Vietnam veterans and members of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail.
Principal Joe Schlimm explained that both Greenawalt and Steinbiser were graduates of St. Marys Area High School, and both served during the Vietnam War. Greenawalt was the recipient of two Purple Hearts for injuries received during war, while Steinbiser won the Bronze Star for heroism, outstanding achievement, and meritorious service while serving as a military police officer. They returned to the states after their service and dedicated themselves to veterans’ causes like the Bucktail Chapter of Vietnam Veterans and serving as speakers at various school assemblies.
Steinbiser was also active in the Dagus Mines American Legion, Elk County Rides for Vets, and the Fox Township Burial Detail. Greenawalt died on Aug. 17, 2019, and Steinbiser passed away from the effects of Agent Orange on May 11, 2018.
Schlimm concluded, “Both Ed and Jim were true American heroes.”
The assembly was open to the public and was well attended by veterans and local, county, and state representatives, families and friends of veterans, and students. Schlimm commented that the program has gotten bigger and better each year and explained why he feels it’s important to demonstrate to the students that they can learn much from our veterans and that they deserve our utmost respect.
“We see the worst of America on the news. One of the solutions to that is to follow the example of our veterans who know the power of teamwork, who have the willingness to make sacrifices for the betterment of all. Our veterans have the commitment to live life according to a code of honor, integrity and decency.”
The Posting of Colors was handled by the St. Marys Burial Detail, and musical selections were performed by the St. Marys Area School District concert band and the SMASD chorus.
“We recognize and honor the sacrifices our veterans have made in defense of our freedoms,” said Schlimm. “We proudly salute all that have served, especially our local veterans.”