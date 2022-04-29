ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area High School Student Government Association held its annual budgeting election on April 22.
“All students were allocated the opportunity to come to the gym in order to vote throughout the day,” said Emma Gavazzi, St. Marys Area School District board of directors’ student representative.
The Elk County Commissioners attended, a school board member and members of St. Marys Area Middle School’s Student Council also attended, she said. Elk County Director of Elections Kim Frey provided the official ballots for students to use.
Although the election was held in regards to school issues, it was set up the same way as any election for public office is, Gavazzi noted.
“That means that the participatory budgeting election is an excellent method for teenagers and young adults to practice for how they will one day soon perform their civic duty,” she said.
SMAHS students voted on five proposals:
- The Better Bathroom Project – providing students and staff with clean/useable restroom and locker spaces
- Set the Stage – improving the auditorium and stage for student performances
- Connect and Compute – providing students with fast and reliable internet connection, as well as charging stations for Chromebooks.
- Senior Lounge Upgrade – providing a fun and comfortable space where senior students can work and relax
- The Vending Project – providing students with healthier and more accommodating snack and drink options
And the winner was –The Vending Project.
“The vending machine will be implemented in the (SMAHS) cafeteria,” Gavazzi said.
The participatory budgeting election also acts as a voter registration drive.
“Any student who was eligible had the opportunity to register to vote with the help of student government members and government class students,” she said.
This exercise is a very positive interaction and experience for high school students, Gavazzi noted.
“The most important aspect is that it portrays a real democratic election to students and allows them to directly vote for what they want to see in the school.”