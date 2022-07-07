ST. MARYS — For students, summer break may be mostly fun and games. For school staff and administration, the summer months still consist of the usual hustle and bustle and preparing for the upcoming academic year.
“I wish I could say administration enjoys sunsets on the beach all summer, but there is so much that gets done as soon as the students leave for break,” said St. Marys Area Middle School Principal Julie Boyer.
Reciting the quote “Every system is perfectly designed to get the results it gets,” Boyer says they take full advantage of using the summer time to prepare for the school year.
At SMAMS, staff members still “triple-check report cards, compile promotions and retentions, finalize and turnover student files and start processes for the upcoming school year,” she said.
Self reflection during this time of year is important, said Boyer, as it can help make changes to the master schedule and cater to the needs of students.
“This is done through analyzing our STAR (School Transparency and Reporting) data, teacher recommendations, and PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) results,” she noted, when those become available.
Also during the summer comes hiring and moving teachers around, Boyer said, which can consist of room changes.
“Then, scheduling over 400 individual students for classes happens,” she continued. “This is not a simple task. Every decision is made strategically and thoughtfully.”
Boyer said they are also busy organizing supplies, and submitting requisitions for staff.
“Professional development opportunities are embraced when feasible,” she said.
Time definitely goes by quickly, and before they know it, August has arrived, said Boyer.
Individualized Education Program (IEP) meetings may be held at this time, and families are requesting to come into the school.
“We hold a mixer for the middle school students,” said Boyer. “Teachers are in full force preparing their rooms for the first day weeks in advance.”
The mixer for SMAMS students is set for Aug. 15, and sixth-grade orientation, Aug. 17.
So, all in all, the summer is anything but boring, and staff and administration are busy getting a lot done, Boyer says.
“The office crew certainly misses the smiling faces and hustle and bustle of the kids, but it’s a great time of preparation,” she said.