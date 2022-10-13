ST. MARYS — Several agenda items were approved during Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School Board meeting.
Board members also heard from student representative Matthew Wehler, who gave an update on numerous topics, including sports played this time of year that are coming to a close, and the drama club preparing for its fall production.
Wehler also recognized “Team Renaissance” and all of their efforts to better the Dutch community. They will be hosting a kickball game, color run and more for great causes in the future.
Resignations
- Melissa Aloi as a health aide at Fox Township Elementary School
New hires
- Dianna Erich, Catherine Grove, Nicole Wilson, Sophia Simbeck, Valerie Senior –substitute health aides at all schools
- Marlene Pistner –part-time paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Sierra Showers –paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Bernadine Spong –cafeteria monitor, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Sheila Bauer, Heather Kocjancic, Mary Mattivi, Margie Schlimm – tutors
- Danielle Abrahamson, Athena Copella and Marsha Neizmik – volunteers
New hires – sports and activities
- Zane Adieyah –girls basketball assistant coach
- Daneille Brody –sophomore class advisor
- Bridget Clingan –high school yearbook advisor
- Brian Fenton – assistant wrestling coach
- Allison Fox – high school yearbook advisor
- Michael Franciscious – head girls basketball coach, sophomore class advisor
- Lena Gavazzi – assistant girls basketball coach
- Erin Hanslovan –student council advisor
- Scott Johnson – girls basketball assistant coach
- Michelle Kiehl –health and physical education department head
- Candace Lecker –student council advisor
- Rona Lion – gymnastics assistant coach
- Traci Meeker – fitness center supervisor
- Sam Miller – junior high wrestling coach
- Steven Simchick –wrestling assistant coach
- Amy Sines – middle school chorus director
- Dan Snelick – elementary wrestling coach
- Dominic Surra – head wrestling coach
- Michele Tripodi – science department head
Transportation
The board approved the following bus stops:
- 717 S. South St. Marys St., St. Marys
- 146 Dagus Mines Road, Kersey
- 1010 S. Michael Road, St. Marys