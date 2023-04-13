ST. MARYS — Jodee Raybuck, regional manager of The Nutrition Group, provided an overview of both accomplishments and obstacles happening in the food service department at the start of Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School Board meeting.
Raybuck said that as they review the food service guidelines each year, they continue to get more strict.
The biggest change going into the 2023-24 school year, she said, will be stricter sodium guidelines for school meals, and getting manufacturers on board with those restrictions.
Raybuck informed board members that Youth Advisory Council meetings are held at the beginning of every school year at all St. Marys Area School District schools.
“Those meetings help drive our cycle menus,” she said. “We are able to customize it to what the students like.”
This includes focusing on components of “a full plate,” she said, noting that “Variety is the name of the game.” One of the major goals it to get students enjoying fruits and vegetables, and having one thing from each food group that every student will like.
One of the most popular items served two to four times a month, Raybuck said, is macaroni and cheese.
In the SMASD elementary schools and middle school, the students can have two servings of vegetables and a fruit serving, two grain servings, two proteins and a milk. Students are encouraged to fill up their tray utilizing those healthier foods.
“This becomes more and more of a focus at the high school level,” said Raybuck. “While entrees stay the same, the availability of additional fruits are what drives the high school meals.”
Raybuck said she is excited to announce that SMASD is again able to participate in the community-wide eligibility provision program.
“All students will continue to eat for free,” she said.
They have seen some great participation numbers through this program, with breakfast going up about 100 meals per day, as well as lunches, Raybuck said, noting SMASD is also about $150 ahead in ala carte sales.
Although the food service program does cost the district money, they are able to keep up with this, said Raybuck, because of the Keep Kids Fed Act, which is an additional 15 cent reimbursement per breakfast, and 40 cent reimbursement per lunch.
“These were emergency funds the government put out for us this school year,” she said.
Another beneficial change that happened throughout the school year is the Universal School Meals Program Act. This is also on the docket for being a part of the budget next school year.
The biggest expense
Food costs are easily the biggest expense, Raybuck said. From 2015 through the start of the COVID pandemic, food costs “weren’t all that difficult” to budget, she said.
Since the pandemic to the present, it has gone up 19 percent.
“We are seeing really big increases in food costs,” she said. “In saying that, some of the students’ favorites are what we are seeing go up.”
For example, chicken nugget costs are up 26 percent, Raybuck said, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal –a flour-based product –41 percent. This is common in products such as pizza, too.
“We did budget a 10-percent increase (for these costs),” she said.
Last year, Raybuck said there was a $125,000 loss for the district, prior to seeing the Keep Kids Fed Act. Currently, the bottom line is sitting at an $8,800 return.
The district also received funds in May and twice in December to offset additional costs, she noted.