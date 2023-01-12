ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors heard about the district’s recent routine audit of its financials, as well as approved the proposal of an important high school project, during Monday evening’s meeting.
Superintendent Harley Ramsey said the district’s financials are audited annually, sometimes multiple times per year.
A routine audit by Zelenkofske Axelrod LLC showed “no issues or concerns.”
The auditor presented during Monday’s school board meeting, and was very complimentary of Business Manager Ginger Williams and her team in “preparing and implementing a fiscally-responsible budget,” said Ramsey.
A special note was made about the strategic use of federal funds for school improvements. The auditor also said that an audit rarely doesn’t encounter an issue, or result in a recommendation, for improvements.
ADA sidewalk/ramp access
Board members approved a proposal from KTH Architects of DuBois to redesign the front entrance of St. Marys Area High School.
The project will redesign and improve SMAHS handicap parking and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) sidewalk/ramp access needs.
These focuses, said Ramsey, are getting to be a safety concern, and need addressed.
The district is hoping for completion by August 2023.
Other news
The board approved the termination of the lease agreement between SMAHS and Cen-Clear Child Services, effective the beginning of the 2023-24 school year.
This is because the district needs the space that has been rented out by Cen-Clear, said Ramsey.
SMASD is now providing additional after-school tutoring services at Fox and Bennetts Valley elementary schools. Services are provided by district teachers.
Tutoring services are currently offered at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys for South St. Marys Street Elementary School.