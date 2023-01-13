ST. MARYS — Aside from its highlighted presentations and topics of discussion, the St. Marys Area School Board of Directors approved several other agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.
New hires
- Adam Brooks, musical choral director and St. Marys Area High School choral director
- Jamie Caskey, assistant unified bocce ball coach
- Robbie Meyer, indoor track and field coach and assistant track and field coach
- Patty Swanson, classroom volunteer, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Tutors, Bennetts Bennetts Valley Elementary School: Ashley Chiappelli, Erin Liptak, Jackie Michuck, Mary Ann Pyne
- Tutors, Fox Township Elementary School: Martha Philippone, Amanda Vollmer, Andy Yost
Resignations
- Lisa Mancuso, learning support teacher retiree at St. Marys Area High School, effective June 13, 2023
- Shannon Shannon, learning facilitator at St. Marys Area High School, effective Jan. 13, 2023
Field trips
- Six students and one chaperone are permitted to attend the PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) District Chorus in Warren from Jan. 12-Jan. 14, 2023.
- Three students and one chaperone will attend PMEA District Band at Seneca High School Feb. 9-Feb. 11, 2023.
- Two students and one chaperone are permitted to attend PMEA District Band at Cathedral Preparatory in Erie from Feb. 16-Feb. 18, 2023.
- Thirty students and two chaperones were approved to attend the HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) State Leadership Conference (SLC) at the Valley Forge Convention Center in King of Prussia from March 28-March 30, 2023.
- Fifty students and four chaperones plan to attend an indoor color guard and dance competition at the Greater Johnstown Senior High School on April 22, 2023.
For all field trips, the cost to the district is not to exceed $2,500.
Other approvals:
- LouAnn Lecker was approved as a school bus driver for Muccio School Transportation.
- SMASD will purchase 20 “Epson BrightLink 735FI Projectors” from Advanced Computer Solutions for $52,276.
- Board members approved a dual enrollment agreement between the district and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford for the 2022-23 school year.