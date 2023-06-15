ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s regular meeting.
Personnel
Hires
- Christine Kuhar, assistant superintendent of the district for a period of five years
- Rebecca Pistner, Fox Township Elementary School counselor
- Tori Meyers, Tanya Gregori, paraprofessionals
- Tracy Burrows, Nicole McAlee, Bethany Prince, Alicia Tucker and Kara Vollmer –volunteer chaperones
Sports hires
- Mollie Anzinger –assistant bocce ball coach
- John Coudriet –head coach of junior high football
- Jennifer Decker –department chairwoman –mathematics
- Ann Defilippi –senior class advisor
- Anthony Defilippi, Seth Field, Mark Morelli and Ryan Grimm –assistant football coach
- Brandon Housler –elementary boys basketball coordinator
- Emma Kline –cheerleading coach
- Brandon Kowalski –assistant boys soccer coach
- Emma Leither –head coach of boys and girls swimming and diving
- Doug McAnany –assistant girls soccer coach/assistant swimming and diving coach
- Carli Meeker –assistant cheerleading coach
- Jason Schutz –head JV volleyball coach/assistant boys JV basketball coach
- William Shuey –head boys basketball coach
- Danny Singer –assistant boys basketball coach
- Travis Wendel –assistant boys basketball coach/junior high baseball assistant coach
- James Werner –assistant football coach/head coach of varsity track and field/assistant coach of indoor track and field
Transfers
- Jessica Potthoff –part-time paraprofessional to full-time paraprofessional at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
The district also approved:
- Richard R. Brown Jr. as its new solicitor for the 2023-24 school year.
- An agreement between Penn Highlands Elk and SMASD for physical and occupational therapy services
- The LIFE/Incredible Years Program; Student Assistance Program and Signs of Suicide Prevention Program; and Elementary Student Assistance Program –all agreements between Dickinson Center Inc. and SMASD for the 2023-24 school year.
- Letter of Agreement between SMASD and Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services to provide students with alcohol, tobacco and other drug-related services in the 2023-24 school year.
Submitting a renewal application to the Pennsylvania Department of Education Food and Nutrition Division for all SMASD schools to participate in the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), providing free breakfast and lunch in the 2023-24 school year.