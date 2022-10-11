ST. MARYS — Emotions were high following Monday evening's board meeting, as the St. Marys Area School Board of Directors voted to close Bennetts Valley Elementary School, effective the 2023-24 school year.
Over the past few months, several school board workshops and public forums and hearings have been held to discuss the possibility of closing BVES and combining those students with Fox Township Elementary School students.
Closing BVES is expected to save the district an estimated $600,000 per school year, according to SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey. The school currently has 85 students enrolled.
Ramsey has welcomed the Dutch community's input since March, when he held a public forum at St. Marys Area High School discussing the impending challenge the district is facing, such as an impending "fiscal cliff," lack of staff members, cyber tuition costs and preventing student drop-outs.
At the August board meeting, Ramsey presented a floor plan for the 2023-24 school year, after combining BVES with Fox (with two sections in each grade):
- Fifth grade: 21 students
- Fourth grade: 23 students
- Third grade: 23 students
- Second grade: 18 students
- First grade: 22 students
- Kindergarten: 17 students
Several local efforts have been initiated by the "S.O.S. – Save Our School Committee," including signs arranged throughout the district and a silent protest prior to the August board meeting.
Ramsey made no further comment prior to the vote.
In a 6-3 vote in favor of the closure, the following is how board members voted:
- Stacy McKee - Yes
- Clythera Hornung - Yes
- Kathy Blake - No
- Lewis Murray - No
- Lou Radkowski - Yes
- Melissa Lundin - Yes
- Christine Keebler - No
- Mark Greenthaner - Yes
- Timothy Frey - Yes