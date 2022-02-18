St. Marys Area High school wall logo for online
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items at Monday’s meeting.

Personnel

  • Resignations: Rebecca Secco, tutor, Bennetts Valley Elementary School
  • Unpaid leave: Sheila Bauer and Chasidy Gornati, both teachers at South St. Marys Street Elementary School; Barbara Hayes, classroom aide at St. Marys Area High School; Traci Meeker, teacher at St. Marys Area Middle School.

Hires

  • Scott Krellner, math teacher, SMAMS
  • Tutors: Mark Badtorff, Bridget Clingan, Shannon Eckles, Jennifer Labant, Ashley Lewis
  • Homebound personnel: Mark Badtorff and Michele Tripodi

Sports/activities:

  • Jesse Beimel, head baseball coach
  • Emma Daghir, assistant track and field coach
  • John Coudriet, head junior high baseball coach
  • Matthew Eckels, head girls softball coach
  • Brian Fenton, assistant wrestling coach
  • Mackenzie Gahr, head junior high track and field coach
  • Christopher Gankosky, musical director
  • James Hansloven, assistant girls softball coach
  • Tim Henry, head boys tennis coach
  • Ashley McCurdy, assistant middle school dance team coach/assistant indoor color guard coach
  • AJ Meeker, assistant baseball coach
  • Robbie Meyer, assistant track and field coach
  • Russ Micale, yearbook advisor
  • Melissa Nicklas, assistant junior high volleyball coach
  • James Werner, head track and field coach
  • Bob Young, assistant softball coach

General affairs

  • SMASD approves the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year, including five dates as local holidays: Nov. 25 and Nov. 28, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 and April 7.
  • Superintendent Harley Ramsey was authorized to post for appropriate staffing for the creation of a “student-run manufacturing enterprise” for the 2022-23 school year.

