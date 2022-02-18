ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items at Monday’s meeting.
Personnel
- Resignations: Rebecca Secco, tutor, Bennetts Valley Elementary School
- Unpaid leave: Sheila Bauer and Chasidy Gornati, both teachers at South St. Marys Street Elementary School; Barbara Hayes, classroom aide at St. Marys Area High School; Traci Meeker, teacher at St. Marys Area Middle School.
Hires
- Scott Krellner, math teacher, SMAMS
- Tutors: Mark Badtorff, Bridget Clingan, Shannon Eckles, Jennifer Labant, Ashley Lewis
- Homebound personnel: Mark Badtorff and Michele Tripodi
Sports/activities:
- Jesse Beimel, head baseball coach
- Emma Daghir, assistant track and field coach
- John Coudriet, head junior high baseball coach
- Matthew Eckels, head girls softball coach
- Brian Fenton, assistant wrestling coach
- Mackenzie Gahr, head junior high track and field coach
- Christopher Gankosky, musical director
- James Hansloven, assistant girls softball coach
- Tim Henry, head boys tennis coach
- Ashley McCurdy, assistant middle school dance team coach/assistant indoor color guard coach
- AJ Meeker, assistant baseball coach
- Robbie Meyer, assistant track and field coach
- Russ Micale, yearbook advisor
- Melissa Nicklas, assistant junior high volleyball coach
- James Werner, head track and field coach
- Bob Young, assistant softball coach
General affairs
- SMASD approves the school calendar for the 2022-23 school year, including five dates as local holidays: Nov. 25 and Nov. 28, Dec. 26 and Dec. 27 and April 7.
- Superintendent Harley Ramsey was authorized to post for appropriate staffing for the creation of a “student-run manufacturing enterprise” for the 2022-23 school year.