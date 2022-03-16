ST. MARYS – St. Marys Area School District has been awarded $200,000 to create a new student-run manufacturing enterprise, according to an announcement by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Tuesday.
The funding is through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program.
“This great new program will give St. Marys students hands-on experience in manufacturing,” Wolf says in the news release. “Programs like these create a pipeline of talent to help ensure that manufacturing continues to flourish in Pennsylvania.”
The manufacturing program is expected to begin at the start of the 2022-23 school year.
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey said manufacturing is central to the St. Marys community.
“We truly feel privileged to have the opportunity to begin an authentic student-run manufacturing enterprise,” he said.
The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) funding will give students at St. Marys Area High School access to multiple industry-based credentials, he said, as well as “work-based learning pathways in manufacturing,” Ramsey said.
Dutch Manufacturing is an investment in the community’s future, according to Ramsey.
“This will allow a more diverse group of students to experience the breadth of career opportunities inherent to manufacturing including industrial sales, communications, design, engineering, safety, mechatronics, machining, quality control, and more. Our young people are our greatest assets,” he said.
Having been on Ramsey’s radar since he was named superintendent, much progress has been made for this program throughout the past several months, he says.
One of Ramsey’s ultimate goals is to provide work-based learning experiences for students, showing them what Elk County and the local industry has to offer, he said during a recent presentation at SMAHS.
Dutch Manufacturing will provide industry-based credentials for youth aspiring to be machinists, work in marketing/advertising, industrial sales, etc., he said previously.
The program is expected to engage 210 students throughout the grant period, the news release says.
“This pilot program, which will be known as Dutch Manufacturing, will give qualifying students the opportunity to participate in a manufacturing enterprise that will make actual parts, deliver services and be a part of the supply chain for local manufacturers. Over the course of an academic school year, students will learn about and perform different job functions in manufacturing, develop essential skills, utilize advanced manufacturing technologies and build relationships with local companies,” the release states.
The Training-to-Career grants support projects that promote work readiness, job placement and manufacturing advancement.
“The program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers,” the release says.