ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting.
Resignations/ Personnel
- Rita Bille, South St. Marys Street Elementary School tutor
- Mindy Krulia, Bennetts Valley Elementary School secretary/paraprofessional
Transfers/Personnel
- Dan Boyer, transfer to full-time school resource officer at St. Marys Area Middle School
- Michael Franciscus, transfer to teacher at St. Marys Area High School
- Erin Hanslovan, transfer to teacher at St. Marys Area Middle School
- Janette Nichols, transfer to part-time paraprofessional at St. Marys Area Middle School
- Melanie Pesce, transfer to supplemental health aide at St. Marys Area Middle School
- Nicole Pistner, transfer to full-time school resource office for intensive case management
- Tracy Simon, transfer to supplemental health aide at St. Marys Area High School
- Jessica Wiley, transfer to full-time paraprofessional at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
Hires/Personnel
- Chris Dworek, social studies teacher at St. Marys Area High School
- Taylor Gaudino, special education teacher at Bennetts Valley Elementary School
- Tanya Gregori, full-time behavioral health assistant or paraprofessional at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Katie Kaveney, part-time health aide/paraprofessional at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Tori Meyer, full-time behavioral health assistant/paraprofessional at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Darla Rettinger, secretary/paraprofessional at Bennetts Valley Elementary School
- Angie Vollmer, part-time paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Megan Walk, elementary teacher at South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Health aide substitutes –Jessica Erich, Laura Higgins, Deborah Meyer, Loretta Saleh, Nicole Vilella
- Homebound personnel –Pam Armanini, Mark Badtorff, Mary Kay Candalor, Angie Catalone, Shannon Eckels, Dawn Erich, Chris Gavazzi, Ann Hart, Heather Kocjancic, Amanda Kunes, Jennifer Labant, Julie Newton, Ellen Stolarski
Hires – Sports/ Supplemental Contracts
- Steve Bauer, senior class advisor
- Amy Bothun and Christian Coudriet, fitness center supervisor
- Lydia Cacciola, assistant soccer coach
- John Coudriet, head junior high football coach
- Zachary Hoy and Beau Iorfido, assistant football coach
- Daniel Johnson, assistant junior high football coach
- Brandon Kowalski and Scott Krellner, assistant soccer coach
- Julie Lang, Brittany Wendel, Carli Meeker, assistant cheerleading coach
- Christine McKay, head junior high soccer coach
- David Mertz and James Werner, assistant football coach
- Russ Micale and James Pistner, assistant boys soccer coach
- Jason Schutz, assistant volleyball coach
Volunteers
Jody Beck, Rebecca Dornisch, Nancy Engleberg, Amber Franco, Shawna Grim, Joan Kamandulis, Stacy Kline, Crystal Meyer, Rachel Meyer, Jared Prechtl, Jacquelin Shuttleworth, Nicole Villella.