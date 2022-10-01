ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District’s cooperative trout nursery, located in the outdoor classroom near the middle and high schools, was brought back to life on Wednesday morning with the help of community volunteers, staff and students.
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey said the nursery was an active fish habitat up until the COVID-19 pandemic became an issue. “District-wide ownership” has been needed, also, to keep it going.
Just under 1,500 rainbow, brown and golden trout came from the Oswayo Fish Culture Station in Potter County, an initiative of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. St. Marys Area High School students and Ecology Club members, as well as community volunteers, helped to transfer fish into the three tanks Wednesday morning.
The fish hatchery was started around 23 years ago by retired SMASD science teacher Wayne Fordoski, as well as Murray Neeper. The idea and installation of the outdoor classroom followed thereafter.
The trout in the tanks will ultimately grow to become 15-16 inches long come May, Fordoski said.
Along with Ramsey and Fordoski, Craig Barr and Randy Gradizzi have donated much of their time to this project as well, Ramsey noted. Other community volunteers, such as local Scouts, have also been contributing to the effort.
Ramsey, a former agriculture science teacher, said this effort is very important to him. The hatchery is an educational destination for students in all grades, such as students in science classes who can test the water, etc.
Working in partnership with Advanced Computer Solutions of St. Marys, Ramsey said the hope is also to see if underwater cameras can be used to provide data for analysis. This would be available online for every school to use and benefit from.
Four SMASD teachers –Jamie Caskey, Emma Daghir, Brent Rieger and Ray Holtzhauser –have agreed to oversee this, he said, which would include things like feeding the fish, tank cleaning, water testing and helping to stock more fish in the spring.
In August, those involved in bringing the hatchery back to life set a goal of doing so by the end of September –a goal they met thanks to all of the community involvement.
“The key is education and community partnership,” he said. “These people from the community have done everything to get us to this point. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
Ultimately, they will find a place to put the fish come spring, said Ramsey, hopefully involving local youth in the process somehow.
The hatchery is a “foundation part of the educational process,” said Ramsey, and a hands-on opportunity for students of all ages.
Besides the water filtration system and fish food, Ramsey said the nursery has been a donated effort.
Another goal is for teachers and students to put the district’s outdoor classroom to use more often, Ramsey noted.
At the end of the restocking, Ramsey gathered up the students and volunteers and gave a speech about the educational and community opportunities the hatchery provides. He noted that he hopes students will be inspired to “give back” to their communities like these volunteers have.