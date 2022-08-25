ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District students head into their new classrooms today, where staff and administration are eager to welcome them for the 2022-2023 school year.
SMASD Superintendent Harley Ramsey said the district is positioned to have an “outstanding” academic year.
“Remarkable progress was made this summer toward refining a culture that values social-emotional learning, instructional systems and inclusive practices as key contributors to deep learning,” he said. “Teachers are working diligently to prepare their classrooms for students and orientation events have been an outstanding success.”
SMASD also is continuing its positive relationship with the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys, where students benefit from tutoring services and other social activities, Ramsey noted.
“SMASD teachers are working collaboratively to implement an evidence-based curriculum framework at the middle school, and in many elementary classrooms,” he said.
Ramsey himself is also working with community volunteers to re-establish a fish hatchery on the school campus, he noted.
“(This will) bring that enriching experience back to SMASD students after a two-year hiatus complicated by COVID restrictions,” Ramsey said.
In exciting news, the district is pleased to start the school year with all teaching positions filled, “at a time when many schools are struggling to find qualified teachers,” Ramsey had added.
Recommended Video
South St. Marys Street Elementary School Principal Chrissy Kuhar said among many tings, they are very excited about the newly-established, district-operated pre-school program for the 2022-23 school year.
“This has been designed and developed by teacher Valerie Nedimyer, following Early Learning standards and our district curriculum maps,” she said.
Always keeping an uplifting attitude, Kuhar said they are excited to watch students grow.
“The summer has brought new families, new students, and new staff to our school, and we are looking forward to what the new year will bring,” she said.
St. Marys Area Middle School Principal Julie Boyer said 98 percent of incoming sixth graders attended orientation on Aug. 17.
“Families were introduced to the staff, students went on tours and homeroom teachers provided an important overview of the school,” she said. “This attendance is a promising glimpse at the energy families possess coming into the 2022-2023 school year. “
SMAMS is also hosting an open house at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. There will be raffle baskets and 50/50 drawings, too, said Boyer.
“All are encouraged to come to visit our awesome building,” she said.