St. Marys Area High school wall logo for online
Buy Now
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items Monday evening.

Resignations

  • Barb Hayes, classroom aide, St. Marys Area High School
  • Melissa Luhr, cafeteria aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Bradley Morgan, St. Marys Area Middle School school resource officer
  • Louise Samick, classroom aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
  • Janice Wonderly, cafeteria monitor, Fox Township Elementary School
  • Janette Nichols (transfer) from classroom aide at SMAHS to aide at SSMSES

Hires

  • Caleb Bennett, assistant baseball coach
  • Adam Brooks, assistant director, marching band
  • Thomas Gornati, assistant softball and baseball coach
  • Jodi Lindemuth, Bennetts Valley Elementary School yearbook advisor
  • Casey Smith, Fox Township Elementary School yearbook advisor
  • Paul Vogt, head junior varsity baseball coach

Recommended Video

Transportation

  • Bus stop, 24634 Bennetts Valley Highway, Weedville

Field trips

The board approved for the German Club – 24 students and 10 chaperones – to travel to Europe from June 22, 2022 through July 2, 2022.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos