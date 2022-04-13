ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items Monday evening.
Resignations
- Barb Hayes, classroom aide, St. Marys Area High School
- Melissa Luhr, cafeteria aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Bradley Morgan, St. Marys Area Middle School school resource officer
- Louise Samick, classroom aide, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Janice Wonderly, cafeteria monitor, Fox Township Elementary School
- Janette Nichols (transfer) from classroom aide at SMAHS to aide at SSMSES
Hires
- Caleb Bennett, assistant baseball coach
- Adam Brooks, assistant director, marching band
- Thomas Gornati, assistant softball and baseball coach
- Jodi Lindemuth, Bennetts Valley Elementary School yearbook advisor
- Casey Smith, Fox Township Elementary School yearbook advisor
- Paul Vogt, head junior varsity baseball coach
Transportation
- Bus stop, 24634 Bennetts Valley Highway, Weedville
Field trips
The board approved for the German Club – 24 students and 10 chaperones – to travel to Europe from June 22, 2022 through July 2, 2022.