ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.
New hires
- Tara Uhl, facilitator, St. Marys Area High School
- Kelsey and Shelbie Benjamin, elementary girls basketball coach
- Shelbie Benjamin, assistant girls soccer coach
- Jennifer Defilippi, fitness center supervisor
- Rachel Gabler, English department head
- Tessa Grotzinger, assistant cross country coach
- Bryan Harlan, assistant golf coach
- Brandon Housler, elementary boys basketball coordinator
- Garrett Hurd, head wrestling coach
- Marissa Matangelo, assistant color guard director
- April Straub, assistant cheerleading coach
- Jennifer Tamburlin, dance team coach and freshmen class advisor
Resignations
- Nicole Smith, tutor, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
- Kathleen Squires, paraprofessional, South St. Marys Street Elementary School
Transportation
- School bus driver hires for Muccio School Transportation: Larry Wingard, Debra Pontzer
Bus stops
- 1878 Bucktail Road, St. Marys
- 106 Sumar Road, St. Marys
- 262 West Creek Road, St. Marys
- 940 Brandy Camp Road, St. Marys
- Starr Rd/Toby Road, Kersey
- 1243 S Michael Road, St. Marys
- 450 Toby Road, Kersey
- 144 Blair Road, St. Marys
- 156 Taft Road, St. Marys
- 794 W. Creek Road, St. Marys
- 738 Brandy Camp Road, Kersey
- 1346 Rosely Rd, St. Marys
- 22949 Bennetts Valley Highway
- 193 Irishtown Road, Kersey
- 19611 Bennetts Valley Highway, Weedville
The following items were also approved:
- Installing a batting cage, donated by the Rolley family, at the softball field.
- The educational services agreement between St. Marys Area School District and Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., Soaring Heights School, for the 2023-24 school year
- The educational services agreement between St. Marys Area School District and New Story for the 2023-24 school year.
- The agreement between St. Marys Area School District and Southwood Psychiatric Hospital for the 2023-24 school year.
- Job descriptions: 12-month student services secretary; 10-month student services secretary; secretary to the middle school principal; middle school secretary; Fox Township Elementary School secretary; academic tutor; cafeteria monitor; technology aide; personal care assistant/paraprofessional.
To abolish the St. Marys Area School District Cooperative Agreement for an “open campus initiative” with surrounding schools. Superintendent Harley Ramsey clarified that this agreement was established in 2017 when Dr. Brian Toth was superintendent, with the idea in mind that the St. Marys Area High/Middle School campus would be open to other schools in Elk County, as well as DuBois. To Ramsey’s knowledge, DuBois was the only other school district that signed on.
“This does not in any way shape or form impact Elk County Catholic students’ ability to come here and take any classes they want to take,” he clarified, which is part of the school code.