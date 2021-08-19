ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District students will return to school Thursday, Aug. 26.
Brian Toth, superintendent until Sept. 1, 2021, said the SMASD board of directors approved its health and safety plan July 12, which can be found on the district’s website, and is a requirement of the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“To start school, wearing a mask in school is up to the individual,” said Toth.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), though, wearing a mask will still be required on school buses, operated by both public and private school systems, according to the district website.
The right belongs to the individual and the parents, said Toth, as to whether or not the student wears a mask in school.
“This should not be a mandate from the district, unless ordered to do so by the state or CDC, or if the number of (COVID) cases in schools would warrant this,” he said.
Should this become a requirement, the district will follow in suite, Toth noted.
Visit www.smasd.org for more information on the health and safety plan.