ST. MARYS — Joe Jacob, executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, helped St. Marys Area United Way place campaign thermometers to officially kick off the 2021 campaign.
A thermometer located on the Diamond in downtown St. Marys is one of the three thermometers located in St. Marys Area School District region.
The St. Marys Area United Way’s 2021 campaign goal is $160,000. Funding raised in 2021 will be available for eligible organizations to seek grant funding for 2022.
In order to be eligible for funding from the St. Marys Area United Way, an agency must have a current 501c3 status, provide services to citizens living within the SMASD, provide services to meet health and human welfare needs, and be registered with the PA State Bureau of Charitable Solicitation or be exempt from registration.
The SMAUW encourages any organization interested in seeking grant funding to inquire by calling 814-781-6000 to receive an application. The 2021 grant application deadline will be Dec. 15, 2021, with grant awards announced in 2022.
Agencies who received funding in 2021 from the 2020 campaign include: Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, Boy Scouts, Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, CAPSEA, Catholic Charities, Dickinson Center, Girl Scouts of Western PA, Guardian Angel Center, St. Marys Public Library, St. Marys Recreation Board and the Veteran’s Memorial Eternal Flame.